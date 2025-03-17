TN to build dam across Palar river at cost of Rs 70 crore: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is set to build a dam across the Palar River near Venkodi at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore, Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan told the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a question raised by Uthiramerur MLA K. Sundar, the veteran DMK leader highlighted the importance of the project.

The proposed structure will span 1,600 metres and is expected to provide significant benefits to the region, including improved groundwater levels and enhanced irrigation.

Duraimurugan emphasised that the dam would help recharge borewells in 12 villages and support irrigation for approximately 2,400 acres of farmland.

"This dam is crucial for the region’s water security. We are committed to prioritising its construction, keeping in mind the state’s financial resources," he stated.

The announcement comes as the government continues discussions on budget allocations for key infrastructure projects, particularly in water management and agriculture.

The Palar River originates in the Nandi Hills of Karnataka and flows through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu before emptying into the Bay of Bengal near Vayalur, about 75 kilometres south of Chennai. Despite its historical significance, the river has been facing severe water scarcity, with no full-scale flow recorded in the past decade due to low rainfall in the basin.

Palar has seven tributaries, with the Cheyyar River being the largest.

The river is classified as an interstate water body, governed by the 1892 agreement under the Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

According to this agreement, any new dam or water-diverting structure requires the consent of downstream states, which requires further discussions between Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. Over the years, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have tackled recurring droughts by constructing numerous minor and medium-scale irrigation tanks. These initiatives have improved both surface and groundwater irrigation, though the region continues to experience water shortages.

The plight of the Palar River has been documented in En Peyar Palar, an 85-minute documentary produced by the Social Action Movement and the Water Rights Protection Group, Chengalpattu.

Released on June 30, 2008, the film highlights the impact of rampant sand quarrying and industrial pollution on one of Tamil Nadu’s vital water sources.

With the proposed dam, the Tamil Nadu government hopes to mitigate these issues and secure long-term water availability for the region’s farmers and residents. However, the project’s success will depend on financial feasibility, environmental considerations, and interstate cooperation.

