TN BJP slams DMK govt for ignoring burning issues while promoting Formula 4 car racing

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson, ANS Prasad has charged that the DMK government was focusing on Formula 4 street car racing instead of taking care of the burning issues faced by the people of the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the BJP leader said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are facing numerous unresolved issues, with protests erupting across the state while Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is focused on hosting the Formula 4 car race, ignoring the concerns of the citizens."

ANS Prasad said that Tamil Nadu has become a battleground, with protests from various sectors, including doctors, actors, and employees, demanding the fulfillment of election promises.

He charged that the Teachers' Association of Tamil Nadu has announced a strike, and sanitation workers are demanding permanent employment.

The BJP leader in the statement said that in Chennai, ration rice is being hoarded and sold in the black market, and protests are being held against the sale of hoarded rice at fair-price shops.

He also said that Chennai is still haunted by the fear of last year's floods, and the Mayor's claims of stormwater drain works are not convincing.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesman, who had filed a PIL in the Madras High Court against conducting a Formula 4 street car race, said that despite the numerous protests and people's issues, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is focused on hosting the racing competition.

He said that this is been seen as a symbol of the DMK government's "anti-people" stance.

ANS Prasad said, "The BJP has filed a case against the race, and the government is working overtime to support it. The government's speed in hosting the Formula 4 car race, for which Rs 250 crore has been spent, is commendable."

He alleged that if they could work at the same speed to solve the people's issues in Tamil Nadu, it would have been great.

The BJP leader said that Udhayanidhi Stalin should now focus on solving people's issues with the same speed and dedication he showed in hosting the Formula 4 car race.

He added, "This Formula 4 car race is watched by only a few thousand rich people, but the entire Tamil Nadu is watching the antics of the DMK government, which is working to fulfill the wishes of Udhayanidhi."

He said that the people of Tamil Nadu, who have been ignored by this "anti-people" DMK government, will respond soon.

The BJP leader added that it was high time for Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to prioritise people's welfare and work towards reviving the sports sector in Tamil Nadu.

He called upon Udhayanidhi Stalin to appoint suitable advisors and officials who consider people's welfare in both politics and sports, and work towards creating world-class athletes from Tamil Nadu with full dedication.

