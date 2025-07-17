TN BJP chief slams DMK over remarks on Kamaraj, accuses it of 'historical disrespect'

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) In a strongly-worded statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK of attempting to distort the legacy of former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K. Kamaraj.

Referring to the recent social media posts by the Chief Minister that included archival photos of Kamaraj, State BJP President Nainar Nagendran has alleged that the DMK's gestures were superficial and an attempt to rewrite history.

"No matter how many posts you make or how much you whitewash, the truth of history cannot be erased," Nagendran said, reacting to Chief Minister Stalin's tribute to Kamaraj.

In a post on his official X account, Nagendran said: "No matter how many posts you put up or how much you try to polish and gloss over, the truth of history cannot be erased by anyone, Honorable Chief Minister Mr. @mkstalin! It is amusing that you think you can erase it with just four black-and-white photographs! The Congress party may have forgotten the slanders, false propaganda, caricatures, and stage speeches spread by DMK to insult Kamarajar, the great warrior, but these remain indelible wounds in the memory of the people of Tamil Nadu to this day!"

Highlighting past incidents, the BJP accused the DMK of launching defamatory campaigns against Kamaraj, including public speeches, caricatures, and propaganda material that belittled his stature.

"The Congress may have forgotten these insults, but the people of Tamil Nadu still remember them as deep wounds," the State BJP President added.

BJP leader Nagendran's statement also referred to recent controversies, including remarks by DMK Deputy General Secretary Tiruchi Siva and party's Organisation Secretary R.S. Bharathi.

While Chief Minister Stalin had defended his party members, denying any disrespect towards Kamaraj, the State BJP President cited archived editions of the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli to counter these claims.

"It was in your own party newspaper that the vilest insults against Kamaraj were published. Can you deny or justify them today?" the statement said.

The BJP leader asserted that mere words of tribute could not absolve the DMK of its past.

"Trying to hide behind soft words will not erase the reality. The DMK's long-standing intent to denigrate Kamaraj is well known to the people of Tamil Nadu," Nagendran said.

The controversy has rekindled tensions between political parties in the state, with the BJP positioning itself as a defender of Kamaraj's legacy.

