TN Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to direct K'taka to release Cauvery water

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to direct the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu on the basis of the final judgment of Supreme Court.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was supported by all political parties except the BJP whose MLAs walked out of the House.

The BJP legislators while walking out of the House demanded the modification of the resolution moved by Chief Minister Stalin.

AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) welcomed the resolution. He, however, called upon the state government to ensure that drinking water was supplied to the people in the districts which were affected after Karnataka failed to release Cauvery water.

The Kuruvai farmers of the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu are facing a major crisis after paddy crops withered due to shortage of water. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a compensation of Rs 5,500 per acre. However, the opposition political parties of Tamil Nadu, including AIADMK and PMK, have called upon the government to increase compensation amount for the farmers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.