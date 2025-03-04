Time to boost capacity-building of medical officers at grassroot level: JP Nadda

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) There is a need to enhance the capacity-building of medical officers to achieve required results of healthcare schemes at the grassroot level, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, said on Tuesday.

Chairing the ninth meeting of Mission Steering Group (MSG) of National Health Mission (NHM) here. The minister stressed on the need “to ensure the translation of agendas and objectives of different health schemes” for which, he underlined the importance of the roles of officers like the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) at the ground level.

He suggested the “need for training and capacity-building exercises so that their capacities can be utilised in the best way possible that will pave way for achieving required results of healthcare schemes at the grassroot level”.

The Mission Steering Group is the highest policy-making and steering institution under the NHM, providing broad policy direction and governance for the health sector.

Nadda also commended the role of ASHA workers -- “grassroot foot soldiers” -- in the healthcare system and stressed on the need for their further empowerment and welfare through revised incentives for routine activities, and providing enhanced honorariums.

While commending the developments made in strengthening the health infrastructure through new technological advances and additions, the Union Minister also emphasised the need to ensure quality of the latest additions like the BHISHM cubes (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri).

India has achieved the National Health Policy (NHP) target of maternal mortality rate (MMR) 100 deaths per 1 lakh live births. Between 1990 to 2020, MMR in India declined 83% which is much higher than the Global MMR decline

There has been a 69 per cent decline in infant mortality rate in India during this period, while the Global IMR decline was 55 per cent.

More than 1.76 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational in the country. In the last five years, annual footfall at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has increased from 13.49 crore to 121.03 crore.

The number of NCD screenings increased from 10.94 crore in 2019-20 to 109.55 crore in 2023-24.

The meeting also covered crucial discussions on policy frameworks, operational strategies, and financial norms aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery and achieving the NHM’s objectives.

Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel; Suman K Bery, Vice chairman, NITI Aayog; and V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog were also present at the meeting.

