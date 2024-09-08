Time for Bengal CM to step down: Amit Malviya on Trinamool MP Sircar's resignation

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) Just hours after Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar announced to quit the party over the R. G. Kar issue, BJP's central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya on Saturday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal should follow suit.

Soon after Sircar’s communication to the Chief Minister announcing his decision to resign from Rajya Sabha as well as to quit politics surfaced, Malviya issued a statement on social media paltform X concerning the matter.

"Time for Mamata Banerjee to take cue and step down. She, along with Commissioner of Kolkata Police, have completely destroyed all evidence relating to the rape and murder of the young doctor," Malviya, BJP's IT cell chief, said.

He also claimed that unless the Chief Minister and the Commissioner of Police step down, free and fair investigation into the case will never be possible.

Malviya also demanded that the call records of the Chief Minister and the City Police Commissioner - 72 hours after the body of the junior doctor was found - should be put in the public domain and their conversation should be investigated.

"Mamata Banerjee and Vineet Goyal must be subjected to a polygraph test, to unearth the truth. The movement for justice will continue," his message read.

The body of the junior doctor was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital complex on the morning of August 9.

Initially, the Kolkata Police handled the investigation and also arrested a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy.

However, later the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier in the day while announcing to quit from the Trinamool Congress, Sircar said in a letter to Chief Minister: "I personally feel that the current protests on this issue have been totally apolitical and spontaneous in nature. So it would be unfair to resist this movement by giving it a political tag. The movement is not just demanding justice for the victim but also against the state government and ruling dispensation."

A crucial hearing on the matter is scheduled at the Supreme Court on Monday when CBI is supposed to submit its progress report in investigation in the matter to the apex court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.