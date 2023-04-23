Three killed in road accident in Kerala's Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, April 23 (IANS) Three people were killed and three others injured critically in an accident at Kerala's Wayanad on Sunday after their car fell into a gorge, police said.

The accident occurred at Poozhimada in Kappetta town of Wayanad after the car overturned after hitting an electric post, police said.

The deceased are from Kerala's Kannur and Kasargod districts. Further details are awaited.

