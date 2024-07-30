Three family members sustained stab injuries in Bihar

Patna, July 30 (IANS) A gang of dacoits stabbed three members of a family in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Tuesday, an official said.

The injured persons, Om Prakash Warnawal, his wife Anu Warnwal, and their son Lakhan Warnwal, were initially admitted to the Common Health Center (CHC) and later referred to a private hospital in Motihari.

Lakhan Warnwal's condition is critical.

According to the police, Lakhan Warnwal displayed bravery by managing to capture one of the dacoits despite sustaining multiple stab injuries.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Tuesday while the victims were sleeping in their house on Sargam Cinema Road under Sugauli police station in the district. The dacoits used a bamboo ladder to enter the house through a window.

“Upon entering the house, the dacoits attacked the family. Lakhan Warnwal, showing immense courage, fought back which caused panic among the dacoits and led them to flee the scene. In the process, Lakhan managed to apprehend one of the dacoits. He sustained multiple injuries and his condition is critical,” said Om Prakash Warnwal, the victim and a prominent trader of readymade garments in the district.

“When we received information about the incident, our team immediately reached the scene and rescued the victims. We have also arrested an accused and recovered a knife from him. The arrested individual has been identified as Shahid Alam, son of Akbar Ali and a native of Barpurva village under Paharpur police station. We are currently interrogating him to identify other members of the gang,” said Munna Kumar, SHO of Sugauli police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.