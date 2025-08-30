Three dead, several missing as cloudburst hits J&K's Ramban

Jammu, Aug 30 (IANS) At least three people have lost their lives and five others remain missing after a sudden cloudburst struck Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district early on Saturday, officials have said.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and search operations are underway to locate those missing. So far, three bodies have been recovered from the affected area.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods that swept through several villages, causing severe damage to property and disrupting daily life.

Officials confirmed that efforts are being made to provide urgent relief to the victims' families while search and rescue operations continue.

According to the administration, many houses were damaged in the incident, with some completely washed away by the force of the floodwaters.

Rescue teams are carrying out continuous searches across the affected region to find those missing. Temporary relief camps have also been established to shelter the displaced families and ensure food, water, and basic medical care.

According to the rescue officials, the situation remains under close watch, and additional teams will be deployed if required.

As rivers and streams continue to rise rapidly due to incessant rainfall, the administration has appealed to residents to remain vigilant.

The latest disaster added to a series of destructive events in Jammu and Kashmir this month, where heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides have already taken a heavy toll.

Several districts in the Jammu region have witnessed large-scale devastation, with official reports confirming that more than 36 people have died so far in rain-related incidents.

In Reasi and Doda districts alone, at least nine people have been killed as heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides, swollen rivers, and flood-like conditions that engulfed many villages.

Over the past week, districts including Jammu, Samba, and Kathua have also faced severe damage to property and infrastructure.

