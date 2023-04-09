Temples see a big rise in earnings after completion of corridor

Srikant Mishra, a priest of the Kashi-Vishwanath temple, said the number of devotees coming here has increased tenfold ever since Baba's Dham has been built.

Mishra stated that the income of other temples has definitely increased with the rising number of devotees, as they also go to the other majestic temples after visiting the dham.

He shared that a total of 15 priests are present in the temple, which is about 350 years old.

Everyone's pay scale is fixed and the offerings go to the temple fund. There is no mahant here and the temple is being managed by the government of Uttar Pradesh since 1983. The commissioner is the chairman of its governing body, said Mishra.

He said that the temple was built by Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar and it has an eternal shivling.

He stated that the place has had a complete make-over after the corridor's construction, adding that the devotees no longer have to travel through dirty alleys.

He informed that the corridor's completion has boosted every sector and the major temples of Kashi, such as Kashi Kotwal, Sankat Mochan, Kedar Mandir have observed an increase in income and the number of devotees.

Mahant Naveen Giri of Kashi's Kaal Bhairav temple, also known as the Kotwal Kaal Bhairav temple said that 25 per cent of the devotees who visit the Vishwanath temple also come here. He added that the temple's income has doubled.

Giri said that the temple has a family of 200 priests while 200 people of the Pandey families fund the entire expenditure of the temple.

He stated that earlier a large number of devotees were seen on Sundays and Bhairav Ashtami, but around 10,000 devotees reach the temple everyday now, which amounts to around Rs 80,000 in funds.

Apart from this, the earnings increase a bit more on Sundays. Giri said that the corridor is a blessing for business and that he got the opportunity to assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his prayers thrice.

Chief Executive Officer of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sunil Kumar Verma said that more than Rs 50 crore has been donated by the devotees, from the inauguration of the Dham till December 2022.

Out of this, 40 per cent funds have been received through online facilities. At the same time, 60 kg gold, 10 kg silver and 1,500 kg copper worth more than Rs 50 crore have also been received as donations.

Verma apprised that the outer and inner walls of the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) have been gilded using gold and copper donated by the believers.

According to an official of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, from December 13, 2021 to 2022, more than Rs 100 crore have been offered by the devotees, which is the highest amount in the temple's history.

Also, compared to last year, this amount is more than 500 per cent. Verma said that more than 7.35 crore devotees have visited the temple since the corridor's inauguration.

Mahant Vishambharanath Mishra of Sankat Mochan temple said that the number of visitors to the temples has increased in Varanasi due to the promotion of tourism here.

He said that the temple is crowded on Saturdays and Tuesdays. It is obvious that those who come to Varanasi will be attracted to the temple.

Mishra, however does not believe that the increase in the number of devotees is due to the corridor. He said that it has no such effect, and many temples such as Shani Dev's temple, Sumukh Vinayak etc. have disappeared due to the corridor's concept.

He said that many visitors were of the belief that the feeling of divinity can no more be experienced here.

Earlier, people would reach the city to visit Vishwanath, now they visit to see the corridor, added Mishra.

