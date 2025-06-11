Tollywood Folk Singer Mangli Arrested After Drug Raid at Birthday Bash

Famous Tollywood folk singer Mangli was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after police raided a private birthday party she hosted at Tripura Resort in Chevella, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The celebration quickly turned controversial after police discovered drugs and imported liquor at the venue. Of the 48 guests tested, eight tested positive for drug use.

Authorities also seized foreign liquor from the resort premises. A case has been registered against Mangli and several others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Additionally, Mangli has been charged with organizing the event without obtaining prior permission or necessary clearances.

Nearly 50 guests reportedly attended the party, including Mangli’s family, industry colleagues, and well-known Telugu personalities such as Rachcha Ravi, Divi, Kasarla Shyam, and singer Indravathi.

Mangli, widely celebrated for her powerful performances in Bathukamma, Bonalu, and Shivaratri songs, has also carved a niche in Telugu cinema with multiple hit tracks. From beginning her career as a news anchor to becoming one of the most sought-after voices in folk and film music, her journey has been an inspiration to many.