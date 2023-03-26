HYDERABAD: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) on Saturday imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on a prominent mall in Kukatpally for collecting parking fees illegally.

As per reports, Manjeera Majestic Mall a penalty of Rs 50,000 was levied by the GHMC for flouting norms.

They also demolished an encroachment of open space situated on Road No. 34 at Jubilee Hills Co-Operative House Building Society.

The GHMC also issued a notice to Zythum Brewing Co in Jubilee Hills (Road number 9) for running the bar & restaurant without obtaining Occupancy Certificate (OC) and Fire NOC which had opened recently.

