Telangana to give Rs 1 crore assistance each to 25,000 women organisations

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) The Telangana government plans to make 25,000 village organisations comprising women self-help groups millionaires by providing financial assistance to the tune of Rs one crore to each organisation.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday directed the district Collectors to effectively implement the action plan formulated as per the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to make SHG women millionaires in the next five years.

She said that a policy decision document will be released soon to include all the women who have not yet joined self-help groups and to achieve the goal of making them millionaires.

While appreciating the women groups for stitching one set of uniforms for school students on time, she asked the Collectors to take steps to complete the work of the second set of uniforms as soon as possible.

The Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to take action to set up Indira canteens in all the districts.

She said that a target of planting 20.02 crore saplings in the state during the current season has been fixed under the Vanamahotsavam programme, which was launched by the Chief Minister in Warangal. She stated that sufficient saplings are available in the state and due to the recent rains, special measures should be taken to plant quality saplings as per the targets set district-wise. She wanted officials to take measures for the survival of saplings along with their geo-tagging. The senior officials of the district should adopt measures to plant saplings in such a way that 100 per cent of the vacant land is covered in the villages. Plantation sites should be regularly inspected by district officials and field-level officials, she added.

The Chief Secretary also revealed that paddy is sown on 50 lakh acres across the state, while last year paddy was sown only on 44 lakh acres. She clarified that sufficient urea and other fertilizsers are available in all mandals and their distribution should be monitored by the district Collectors every day. While farmer conferences are being organized in 9 erstwhile districts of the state, steps should be taken to ensure that the farmers and farmer representatives attend these conferences on a large scale.

