Telangana CM greets Sikh fraternity on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has greeted the people of Telangana, especially the Sikh fraternity, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith.

He stated that Guru Nanak's message of living life with humility and service is always worth following.

He hoped that Guru Nanak's messages of love, compassion, and humanity would enlighten and guide us on the right path.

The Chief Minister said in his message that Guru Nanak taught us to respect hard work and share our earnings with others. He extolled Guru Nanak for teaching people to live in brotherhood and harmony, respect work, and live with self-respect. The CM added that Guru Nanak's life and teachings will continue to inspire humanity.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also paid tributes to the Sikh Guru and said Sri Guru Nanak Dev was a great visionary saint and social reformer.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also greeted the Sikh community on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May his teachings continue to guide us on the path of service and compassion,” Kishan Reddy posted on X.

He also paid tributes to Birsa Munda ibn a separate post: “On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, I offer my tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a revered tribal leader and freedom fighter, who fought for the rights of tribal communities. His valour and unwavering commitment to the rights & unity of India's tribal communities continue to be a beacon of inspiration for generations.”

“Remembering the revolutionary tribal leader, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on his 150th Jayanthi. His courage and dedication to the cause of tribal rights and India’s freedom continue to inspire generations. Let’s honour his legacy by working toward an India that upholds justice and equality for all,” wrote Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

