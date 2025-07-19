Tejashwi Yadav writes to 35 opposition leaders on Bihar voter list revision

Patna, July 19 (IANS) Bihar’s former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday wrote letters to 35 prominent opposition leaders across the country including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and other, expressing serious concern over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

He alleged that the exercise is leading to large-scale disenfranchisement and undermining democracy.

In his letter, Tejashwi stated: “I am writing to you with a deep sense of anguish and urgency. The farce and tragedy of the Special Intensive Revision going on in Bihar is shaking the very foundation of democracy through large-scale disenfranchisement. It is a clear indication of how the 'independent institution' of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is adamant on eroding public trust in the integrity of our electoral process.”

Tejashwi claimed that lakhs of voters are being removed from the voter list for no fault of theirs, calling it an act of disempowerment and humiliation.

Citing the ECI’s press note dated 16 July 2025, he said that around 4.5 per cent of the population has already been excluded on the grounds of “electors not found at their addresses,” in addition to another 4 per cent marked as “probably deceased or permanently shifted.”

He added that journalists and political scientists observing the exercise estimate the disenfranchisement to be between 12-15 per cent, which is “unprecedented in the history of the country.”

Tejashwi questioned the timing of the SIR, hinting that it was suspect and noted that the Supreme Court had also raised concerns over it. He accused the Election Commission of revising in a “haphazard and high-handed manner,” lacking transparency, and changing rules arbitrarily.

“They are targeting anyone and everyone who is demanding transparency and accountability,” he said.

Referring to past concerns, Tejashwi mentioned that the experiences of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections are still fresh and warned that if the matter is not resisted, similar exercises may be carried out in other states as well.

He concluded: “The Constitution demands that we defend the republic. We should not be found wanting at this historical juncture.”

The Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar has already become a major political flashpoint ahead of the Assembly elections, with the RJD and Grand Alliance partners alleging attempts to manipulate electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained that the exercise is part of its routine and transparent voter list maintenance.

