Tejashwi says caste census is Modi Govt’s compulsion, not choice; Cong credits LoP Gandhi

Patna, May 1 (IANS) The political war of words over the caste census continues to escalate in Bihar, with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav calling it a decision made under "compulsion" by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to the media in Patna on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav declared that the move was not a voluntary initiative by the BJP-led Central government, but the result of growing public pressure.

“This is not a decision, it is a compulsion. They had no choice left. We have been raising this issue for years,” Tejashwi said.

He further added, “Even though they have announced the census, there is still no clarity on when it will begin. And it must be completed before the delimitation process so that the allocation of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats can be based on updated data.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress leaders echoed Tejashwi Yadav’s sentiment and attributed the caste census decision to the efforts of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Congress President, Rajesh Kumar Ram performed a symbolic gesture by offering milk to Rahul Gandhi’s photograph and said, “The slogan ‘Jiski Jitni Sankhya, Uska Utna Share’ has ignited hopes of social equality in the country.”

On the other side, BJP leaders dismissed these assertions.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a key BJP figure in the Bihar government, reiterated that PM Modi’s decision was driven by national interest, not political pressure.

“This is not a move forced by anyone. PM Modi has fulfilled the unkept promises of Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, and even Nitish Kumar, who sat on the caste census proposal for decades,” Choudhary said.

He also stated that BJP ministers would visit all districts in Bihar to communicate the significance of the decision and expose what he called the “double standards” of the Congress and RJD, who “failed to act when they had power.”

The battle for political ownership of the caste census reflects its increasing weight as a key electoral issue, with all parties trying to position themselves as champions of social justice ahead of future electoral contests.

