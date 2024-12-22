Tejashwi joins protestors over BPSC exams, student leader indignant over bid to ‘politicise’ stir

Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) Former Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday joined the students’ stir demanding the cancellation of recently conducted Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams and also backed their demand.

However, this has left some of protesting student leaders indignant and pained over attempts to politicize it.

Student leader Dilip Kumar, speaking to IANS, slammed the political parties of their blatant attempts and overtures to join hands with students protest and then ‘hijacking’ it for political gains.

Former Bihar Deputy CM visited city's Gardanibagh locality, where a 24-hour protest has been ongoing and expressed solidarity with the candidates. The protest, led by students is for the cancellation of 70th Combined Competitive Exams (CCE), held on December 13. They claim the exam process was marred by multiple discrepancies and irregularities, further fueling concerns over the transparency of competitive exams conducted by the BPSC.

Tejashwi's outreach hasn't gone down well with the students though, as student leader Dilip Kumar accused him and the political parties of exploiting their movement for political gains.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar stated, "Whenever a party is in opposition, they come to support us. But when they are in power, they remain silent and allow lathi charges on peaceful protests."

He criticised Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders for their 'hypocrisy', pointing out that during the RJD’s tenure in government, several exam paper leaks, including the 2023 constable recruitment paper and the BSSC CGL paper, were reported, but no action was taken.

Kumar further claimed that political leaders have now hijacked the movement and turned it into a 'political platform'.

"The movement, which initially began with candidates organising via a Telegram group, has now been politicised after the entry of leaders and teachers," he alleged.

He however emphasised that the core protestors remained focused on the issue of exam irregularities and their first and foremost demand is transparency and probity in the competitive exams.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the BPSC exams has sparked a broader debate about the role of education mafias and the state's ability to ensure fairness in public recruitment processes.

