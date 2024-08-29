Teachers' transfer process nearly complete, approval phase to commence in ten days: Bihar minister

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Bihar's Education Minister, Sunil Kumar has stated that the preparations for the transfer and posting of teachers were almost complete and the approval process would begin within ten days.

Sunil Kumar informed media persons, "The Education Department has considered flexibility while making decisions. Women, couples (husband and wife), or those facing special circumstances can upload their petitions on the online transfer and postings portal. If any issues occur with the portal, they can also submit a physical petition to the department."

He added, "It is anticipated that this work will be completed by the end of September."

The Education Department has issued an order that all teachers must mark their attendance online. The Education Minister stated that there were some challenges with the online process and digitising things.

However, this does not mean that we will make deductions, sometimes, there are issues with the portal due to various reasons, he assured.

"Gradually, everyone needs to understand that the more we can use technology, the more transparency we can bring. This will improve the current situation of schools and upgrade the education system", he added.

The minister stated that approximately 20 per cent of the portal's tasks are still pending, and leveraging technology appropriately would benefit everyone.

Reacting to the issue of the death of a teacher at Nasriganj Ghat in Patna while travelling to school by boat, leading to educators demanding security, Sunil Kumar said that all district officials have been instructed and are capable of making decisions to close schools in areas currently affected by floods.

In Patna district, several schools have already been closed by the District Magistrate following the flood situation.

