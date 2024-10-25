Teachers' role goes beyond teaching, says MP Governor

Bhopal, Oct 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday said the teachers' role goes beyond teaching as they are contributors to building a developed and globally leading India.

He noted that while parents give birth and instil values in their children, it is teachers who shape them into responsible citizens by imparting knowledge and life values.

Patel made this statement addressing the teacher felicitation event organised by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department in Bhopal.

"Teachers should prepare children for self-employment and self-reliance along with knowledge. Teach them the skills to become strong and successful in today’s competitive era. You are the true architects of an ideal society and nation," the Governor said.

During his address, the Governor also urged teachers to instil in students a sense of patriotism and compassion for the less privileged, reminding them that their role goes beyond teaching.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new National Education Policy is being effectively implemented in the state.

"MP government is making unprecedented efforts to increase the quality and accessibility of education. In this sequence, CM Rise School is an ambitious project," he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that through the new education policy, many efforts are being made to include and implement values-based education in the curriculum.

Yadav noted that the new education policy introduced by PM Modi's government has included a curriculum focused on India’s glorious past in the Indian education system.

He said historically, the Guru-Shishya tradition has had special importance in Indian culture. The result of this is that Indian society played an important role effectively in the challenges faced by the country in every situation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.