Targeted killing plot foiled as Punjab cops arrest 6 members of Kaushal gang

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Amritsar Counter Intelligence unit has foiled a major targeted killing in Punjab by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, including key associates, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Puneet Lakhanpal and Narinder Kumar.

The accused had been evading arrest for the past three years and they were directly involved in the murders of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022 and Sukhmeet Singh in 2021.

Yadav said they were also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding extortion money to the tune of Rs 5 crore in September last year.

Six sophisticated weapons and 40 rounds were recovered from their possession.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Amritsar.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu, alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian, was killed in broad daylight by assailants during an international kabaddi match at Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022, due to rivalry among kabaddi associations over international and national kabaddi leagues.

At that time, the Bambiha gang took responsibility for the killing, following which the police had arrested sharpshooters hired from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The police had arrested noted kabaddi promotor Surjan Singh Chatha, a main accused in the case.

Chatha, a British national, was not booked initially but his name cropped up during the probe following which he was nominated in the FIR registered under the charges of murder.

For the murder of Jalandhar rural Congress ex-president and councillor Sukhmeet Singh, alias Deputy, the Davinder Bambiha gang owned responsibility.

The police booked four gangsters -- Armenia-based Gaurav Patial, shooter Vijay Maley, Puneet of Jalandhar and one unidentified person -- on the charge of murder and under the Arms Act.

