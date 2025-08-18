‘Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit’ is an answer to those who malign RSS: Indresh Kumar

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) A new book titled “Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit” — chronicling the life and ideological journey of late RSS worker Ramesh Prakash — was formally launched at an event attended by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, senior Sangh functionary Indresh Kumar and Suruchi Prakashan Chairman Rajiv Tuli.

Speaking to IANS, Indresh Kumar described the book as an inspiring account of a “simple yet deeply committed swayamsevak” whose life embodies the core principles of the Sangh.

“This book presents the journey of a dedicated grassroots worker who lived a life of service, discipline, and unwavering ideological belief. It shows how the RSS, through its values and practices, shapes individuals into responsible citizens who build families, serve society, and contribute to the world,” he said.

He urged critics of the RSS to read the book with an open mind: “Especially those who raise questions on and spit venom against the Sangh should read this book. It offers valuable insight into the ethos of the organisation, and the knowledge it imparts is useful for a lifetime.”

Rajiv Tuli, Chairman of Suruchi Prakashan, emphasised that the RSS has been able to sustain its mission for nearly a century due to countless such workers who have dedicated not just their lives, but also inspired their families to serve the nation.

“The Sangh stands strong today because of karyakartas like Ramesh Prakash, who gave their entire lives to the cause. This book captures his life experiences — the people he met, the journeys he undertook within the organisation, and the ideological training he underwent,” Tuli said.

He added that the book is particularly valuable for the younger generation seeking to serve society: “It offers practical inspiration for those who want to begin their own journey in social service and understand how to do it meaningfully. Even Muslim youth should read this book and see how national unity and service transcend all barriers.”

