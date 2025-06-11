Tamil Nadu: Two die in firecracker unit explosion, CM announces compensation

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two persons died and three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Vadakarai, near Kariapatti in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred at Yuvaraj Fireworks, a licensed unit owned by Raja Chandrasekar, when a group of workers was reportedly engaged in chemical-related operations. The blast, which sent shockwaves through the locality, triggered a fire that rapidly engulfed parts of the unit.

The deceased have been identified as Sowdammal (53) of Kalkurichi and Karuppaiah (35) of Kandiyanendhal. The injured workers—Murugan (45), Petchiammal (43), and Ganesan (53)—all residents of Kandiyanendhal, were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable, though they have sustained varying degrees of burn injuries.

Following the blast, fire and rescue personnel from Kariapatti and Aruppukottai rushed to the spot with fire tenders. Rescue teams, aided by an earthmover, cleared the debris and recovered the victims’ bodies, which were badly charred due to the explosion.

Senior officials, including Deputy Director of the Southern Region, Fire and Rescue Services, K. Rajeshkannan; Virudhunagar District Fire Officer M. Chandra Kumar; and local revenue and police authorities inspected the site. A case has been registered at the Kariapatti police station based on a complaint.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, which remains unclear as of now. Preliminary reports suggest that the victims had just entered the chemical mixing room, indicating a possible mishandling or unsafe storage of explosive materials. Authorities are also probing whether the unit had proper licences and safety measures in place.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to those severely injured, and Rs 50,000 to the injured, from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Virudhunagar district, particularly the Sivakasi region, is known for its high concentration of firecracker units. While the industry provides employment to thousands, frequent accidents have raised serious concerns about workplace safety and regulatory enforcement. Authorities have assured strict action against those responsible and promised to tighten safety audits across all units in the region.

