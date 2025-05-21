Tamil Nadu: Mannargudi railway station gets new look under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'

Thiruvarur (Tamil Nadu), May 21 (IANS) In a significant push towards railway modernisation, Mannargudi Railway Station in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district has undergone a vibrant transformation under the Centre’s ambitious ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped station on May 22 via video conferencing, alongside 102 other redeveloped railway stations spread across 18 states and Union Territories.

The redevelopment of Mannargudi station, carried out with an initial allocation of Rs 3.44 crore, reflects a blend of functional upgrades and aesthetic enhancements. Once a modest stop in southern Tamil Nadu, the station has now embraced a more modern identity, aiming to provide passengers with a cleaner, more accessible, and visually appealing travel environment.

As part of the makeover, the station has been equipped with a decorative new entrance, improved access roads, and a more organised vehicle parking area. The ticket counter has been upgraded, and Platform number 1 now boasts a refreshed look, complete with polished granite flooring and a renewed roofing system. The passenger waiting room has been redesigned for comfort, and strategic lighting installations ensure the station remains welcoming and safe even after dark.

Currently, Mannargudi station serves as a crucial rail link for the region, connecting daily with cities like Chennai and Coimbatore. It also operates a weekly service to Jodhpur and a tri-weekly connection to Tirupati, making it an essential hub for both local and long-distance travellers. With the recent upgrades, the station is poised to offer a more seamless and enjoyable experience for all passengers.

The transformation of Mannargudi station is just one piece of a nationwide puzzle. The Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, launched in 2021 by the Centre, is on a mission to redevelop over 1,300 railway stations across the country. The scheme’s vision extends far beyond cosmetic changes. It focuses on building safe, inclusive, and tech-enabled stations that cater to the diverse needs of India’s growing railway users.

From better entry and exit points to modernised waiting halls and toilets, the stations under this scheme are being redesigned with user convenience in mind. Amenities such as escalators, lifts, and free Wi-Fi are being installed wherever necessary. Improved signage and digital information systems will help passengers navigate stations more easily. Additionally, select stations will include executive lounges and meeting zones for business travellers.

In an effort to promote local culture and commerce, the initiative also supports the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, where stalls are allocated to showcase and sell region-specific handicrafts and produce. Landscaping, green patches, and art installations further contribute to a more eco-friendly and culturally resonant station environment.

