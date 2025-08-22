Tamil Nadu CM Stalin invited to Global Ayyappa Summit in Kerala

Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 (IANS) Kerala Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan on Thursday formally extended an invitation to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attend the Global Ayyappa Summit, scheduled to be held on September 20 as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The TDB oversees the functioning of all temples in the south Kerala districts, which come under its remit.

This includes the Sabarimala temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, located in the Pathanamthitta district amidst the Western Ghats and known for its strict traditions. Lakhs of people visit the temple every year during the two-month-long festival season.

The minister, accompanied by senior officials, met Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai to hand over the invitation.

Present at the meeting were Tamil Nadu Devaswom Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and top Devasom officials from Kerala.

The Global Ayyappa Summit, conceptualised as the largest gathering of devotees in south India, will bring together leaders, religious representatives, and stakeholders to deliberate on strengthening pilgrim welfare and upholding the traditions of Lord Ayyappa’s shrine.

The two-month-long festival season opens every year on the first day of November according to the Malayalam calendar and ends in the middle of January.

The summit is set to take place on the banks of the Pampa River, a sacred site associated with the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Pampa is a holy place for all pilgrims as they begin their trek to the temple located on top of the hill after taking the holy dip in the river.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has been invited as the chief guest.

"We will be inviting top leaders from all parties, including the Chief Ministers from various states. Union Ministers also will be invited, besides religious leaders," Vasavan said in Chennai.

The summit aims to promote interstate cooperation on pilgrim safety, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange, while also highlighting the significance of Sabarimala as a symbol of faith and unity across southern states.

By organising the event in strict adherence to Ayyappa traditions, the Travancore Devaswom Board hopes to reinforce Sabarimala’s spiritual heritage while marking its 75 years of service to devotees.

The Global Ayyappa Summit is expected to draw thousands of participants, making it a historic spiritual congregation for the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.