‘Tamil culture under attack’: Stalin accuses BJP of suppressing Keezhadi excavation report

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of deliberately suppressing the findings of the Keezhadi archaeological excavations in Sivaganga district.

In a letter to party workers on Thursday, Stalin said the Centre’s refusal to acknowledge the excavation report reflects a deep-seated “hatred” for Tamil identity and cultural pride.

Stalin alleged that the BJP government has intentionally withheld the publication of the final Keezhadi report, which was submitted in 2023 after a comprehensive scientific analysis.

“Despite being backed by world-class research, the report remains unpublished two years later. This is a direct assault on Tamil culture,” said the Chief Minister.

The Keezhadi site has unearthed evidence of an ancient Tamil civilisation that flourished along the Vaigai River, estimated to be 2,500 to 3,000 years old.

According to Stalin, the findings were classified and sent to top laboratories across India and abroad for scientific validation, culminating in a 982-page final report authored by archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna.

“The BJP government, instead of acknowledging this historic discovery, chose to sideline the report and transfer the excavation director, Amarnath Ramakrishna, to Assam. This action alone shows the extent of their discomfort with Tamil heritage,” MK Stalin said.

He accused the Centre of attempting to discredit Tamil history by promoting the concept of the Saraswati River civilisation, which he described as lacking credible archaeological evidence.

“The BJP wants to erase the legacy of the Dravidian civilisation and replace it with a fictional narrative,” MK Stalin claimed.

He also criticised the opposition AIADMK for maintaining silence on the issue.

“AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has mortgaged the party to the BJP and is unwilling to defend Tamil Nadu’s cultural interests,” MK Stalin alleged.

The Chief Minister noted that the DMK youth wing and alliance partners staged protests in Chennai and Madurai on June 18 to condemn the Centre’s handling of the Keezhadi report.

“These protests will continue until the voice of Tamil Nadu is heard in Delhi,” he declared.

MK Stalin concluded his letter by recalling the words of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, saying the BJP continues to view Tamil culture with “bitterness and contempt” and is attempting to erase the legacy unearthed at Keezhadi.

“We will not let this happen. Tamil pride will prevail,” he said.

