Take steps to ensure resolution of dispute with Canada soon: Sukhbir Badal

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Thursday appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to ensure a quick resolution to the dispute with Canada, saying Punjabis were in a state of panic due to deteriorating relations between the two countries. Sukhbir Badal made a similar appeal to the Canadian government separately.

Briefing the Home Minister in his office during a meeting in Parliament, the SAD president informed Shah that he was receiving distress calls from Punjabis in Canada who were worried about safe and smooth travel facilities to their homeland. He said similarly students were apprehensive about their future.

“There is a sense of panic and both governments should find a solution to this crisis as soon as possible,” Badal said.

Later, talking to the media, Badal said the Home Minister had assured that he would look into the issue.

Badal also expressed concern over the suspension of visa services for Canadian nationals to India, saying it affected lakhs of Punjabis residing overseas, including nationals of Indian origin as well as students.

“This is set to create great hurdles, uncertainty and anxiety for Punjabis, especially to members of the most patriotic community of the Sikhs, who have not only made unparalleled sacrifices for the freedom of the country but also for fighting off foreign aggression on the borders,” he said.

He stressed that visa facility hurdles would particularly hit the youth who go to Canada in the thousands as students every year and who are now residing there.

