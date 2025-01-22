Tableau ‘Sono Rajasthan’ to be ‘centre of attraction’ on Republic Day

Jaipur, Jan 22 (IANS) In the national capital, New Delhi, preparations for the selected tableaux featured on the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, as well as those participating in Bharat Parv 2025 from January 26 to 31 at the historic Red Fort, were showcased to the media during a press preview on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Republic Day Parade National Stadium Camp located at Delhi Cantt Parade Ground. This year, 31 tableaux from central ministries and various states will participate in the Republic Day parade.

Additionally, 43 tableaux, including those from the main parade, will be displayed during Bharat Parv 2025 at the Red Fort.

Although Rajasthan's tableau will not feature in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, it will be part of Bharat Parv 2025.

Rajasthan’s tableau, titled "Sono Rajasthan," will be a “centre of attraction” at the Red Fort event, drawing public attention. The tableau beautifully combines the state’s rich heritage, cultural splendour, and architectural traditions with the concept of a developed India and the state’s progress.

Rajneesh Harsh of Rajasthan Lalit Kala Academy, the tableau’s nodal officer, explained during the press conference that this stunning display merges Rajasthan’s festive culture, architectural heritage, and handicrafts.

Designed by accomplished artist Harshiv Sharma, the tableau features a vibrant depiction of Rajasthan’s traditions and modern advancements. The front section showcases a scene from Rajasthan’s famous Teej festival procession, a celebration of women and culture.

The rear portion highlights the ancient and intricate havelis of Shekhawati, renowned for their murals and architectural beauty. The tableau’s lower panel features detailed mural paintings and designs from these havelis, along with representations of Rajasthan’s advancements in water conservation and solar energy.

Harsh emphasised that the tableau was created under the guidance of Ravi Jain, Secretary of the State's Art and Culture Department, along with contributions from Deputy Secretary Brij Mohan Nogia and Rashmi Gupta, Divisional Commissioner of Jaipur. Recent initiatives by Rajasthan’s Tourism Department have focused on preserving these historic havelis and converting them into museums to attract domestic and international tourists.

This cultural tableau showcases Rajasthan’s festive traditions, such as Teej, alongside its commitment to water conservation, solar energy, and sustainable development.

Fabricated by Inventivo Creation Private Limited, the tableau reflects the efforts of a dedicated team, including artists Harshiv Sharma, Vinay Sharma, Samudra Singh, and Preeti Solanki, who worked tirelessly to bring the vision to life.

Bharat Parv has been celebrated annually in Delhi since 2014, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event aims to highlight India's cultural diversity and encourage artistic expression.

Rajasthan’s tableau is expected to captivate Delhiites and visitors from across the country and the world during Bharat Parv 2025, along with other impressive displays.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.