Surge in voting percentage is normal, Maharashtra CEO

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Amid a raging controversy over an unusual surge in voting figures between the close of polling and the counting of votes, the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam on Friday clarified that the rise in voting percentage is normal, saying that in urban and semi-urban areas, which constitute a large chunk in Maharashtra, a large number of voters come in the evening.

Chockalingam said, “In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, voting percentage at 5 P.M. was 58.22 per cent (approximate) and the final voting percentage was 66.05 per cent. This is normal as voting continues even after 6 P.M. till the last person who stood in the queue at 6 P.M. votes. In urban and semi-urban areas, which constitute a large chunk in Maharashtra, a large number of voters come in the evening.”

He recalled that even in 2019, the percentages were 54.43 per cent at 5 P.M. and 61.10 per cent finally.

“It is important to note that two-hourly voter turnout information on the day of poll up to 5 P.M. is based on oral telephonic communication only,” said Chockalingam.

“On the other hand, Form-17C which is given at the 'Close of Poll' to polling agents, matches with the final percentage and votes counted. Information in Form-17 C is matched by the candidate’s counting agents while counting,” he commented.

Comparing Maharashtra and Jharkhand polling he said, “In Maharashtra, voters were in queue at 6 P.M. in many of the polling stations. In Jharkhand, there are less than 30,000 polling booths while in Maharashtra there are more than 1,00,000 polling booths. In Jharkhand the poll is up to 5 P.M. while in Maharashtra it is up to 6 P.M.

“In Jharkhand, due to the general trend of early voting, there were no voters waiting in the queue at the time of close of poll at 5 P.M. in most of the polling stations,” he said.

Chockalingam’s clarification is important especially when Opposition and some commentators have claimed that a rise in 76 lakh voters after close of voting was “unprecedented.”

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole said that the discrepancy in the voting percentage during the state Assembly election is a serious and alarming matter.

He demanded that the Election Commission must provide evidence of queues after 5 P.M. on November 20 and release CCTV footage from the polling booths.

“Why did the Election Commission not hold a press conference, as is customary, to provide updates after polling?” he asked.

Patole accused the BJP and the Election Commission of colluding to mock democracy and announced that the Congress party will fight the issue of voting discrepancies both in courts and on the streets.

