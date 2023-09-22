'Suresh Gopi will take over as Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute chief', says Kerala BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (IANS) Hours after Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi was nominated as the new president of the famed Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFT) in Kolkata, speculation was rife that he may not accept the post, but the BJP said he will go ahead with the new assignment.

State BJP president K. Surendran on Friday denied the speculation as baseless, and even went on to add that Gopi will also be fielded as the party's candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Trissur, where he had contested in the 2019.

Gopi, after the announcement, is yet to respond and hence the media took it up as a sign that he is not keen as he feels he might be sidelined from active politics.

An angry top BJP leader V.V.Rajesh said baseless news is being speculated and then questions are being asked.

“There is nothing to substantiate the news that’s now going around. There is neither a response from the actor nor anything from anywhere,” said Rajesh.

Sources say the actor was not consulted and the announcement was made without his concurrence.

Another speculation was that the state unit of the BJP was not consulted and hence they are deeply upset.

"Let us put things in perspective as our national leadership is quite capable of taking and making decisions and there is no need for asking the leaders here in all aspects,” added Rajesh.

The Kolkata-based institute provides higher and professional education and technical expertise in the art and technique of film-making and television production.

Gopi last year completed a term in the Upper House after he was nominated to it.

He started moving close to the BJP ever since he was invited by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi for his swearing in 2014.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.