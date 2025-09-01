Sukhbir Badal appeals to PM Modi to release special package for flood-hit Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release a special package for Punjab as well as increase the deputation of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army personnel and equipment in order to streamline flood-relief operations.

Sukhbir Badal made this appeal after a 10-day visit to flood-affected areas across several districts, including remotest villages along the International Border with Pakistan.

In his letter to the PM, Badal gave a first-hand account of the state of affairs besides disclosing that lakhs of acres of land had been submerged and there was damage to thousands of houses as well as to road and power infrastructure.

Asserting that there was an urgent need to come to the rescue of the ‘annadata’, Badal asserted that farmers needed direct financial assistance to cover their crop losses besides the loss of milch animals.

He also sought deputation of special central teams to address health issues which were arising due to the prolonged inundation.

The Akali Dal President also highlighted in his letter that farmers needed a respite from the collection of their loans and said this was a fit case for wiping out all farmer loans to give them a fresh start.

While stating that the scale of relief needed was huge, Badal said the state government had not been able to keep pace with the requirements of the flood hit and there were major gaps in the ongoing relief and rescue operations being undertaken in Punjab.

“There is also the issue of providing interim compensation to the flood hit besides taking measures for their rehabilitation,” he said.

He also requested for the announcement of a special package to take measures to pre-empt floods of this scale, which had occurred after a period of 40 years.

“Unfortunately for the past several years flood protection works have been ignored which has amplified the misery of the people. Special funds could be allocated for flood protection works along major rivers and rivulets and construction of ‘pucca’ bundhs where necessary,” the former Deputy Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister.

Badal also highlighted that thousands of people had been forced to abandon their homes or were marooned on rooftops under the raining skies. He said people and livestock were battling for shelter, food, water and fodder.

He claimed that this pain had been compounded by the fact that the elected government of the state had abandoned them and left them to face this tragic crisis on their own.

He said in direct contrast the people of Punjab had put up a spirited fight against this “huge manmade” tragedy and remained in ‘Chardi Kala’ even in such an adverse situation.

“I salute the brave people of the state who have put ‘sewa’ before self and came out to help the affected people. Punjabis have been the first to answer the call of national duty, whether it is to secure our borders or ensuring food security.

"Our brave people have also been the first to reach and help out in times of natural calamity anywhere in the country.”

Badal also highlighted how the Akali Dal rank and file had come to the aid of the people during the adversity besides the role played by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in organising ‘langar’ and medical camps.

