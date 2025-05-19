Submit proposal on state’s health policy urgently: Maha Minister tells officials

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday directed the administration to immediately submit a proposal regarding the state's health policy in order to make the public health department more dynamic, people-oriented and transparent.

Minister Abitkar, who chaired a high-level meeting, also gave instructions on the inclusion of contractual employees working under the National Health Mission in government service and the early submission of a proposal for an increase in their honorarium.

He also asked the administration to follow up on the government decision of the Women and Child Welfare Department regarding the inclusion of employees under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

“There should be transparency in the transfer process of medical officers. Administrative transfers of medical officers, who have served for more than eight years, should be done through counselling, and after that, the transfer on request should be made. Also, transfers of officers in the S-23 pay scale should be done by looking at their report cards, and inter-district transfers of community health officers should be done first before May 31. They should be given a convenient district and then carry out intra-district transfers,” said the minister.

He added that to ensure that the government has the maximum number of Class I medical officers, these posts should be filled up immediately by following up with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

He said that a legal firm should be appointed to amend the Bombay Nursing Home Act and other laws, adding that the bill should be presented during the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

Abitkar further instructed to present a proposal to the Cabinet to provide an incentive allowance to medical help desk employees and to pay Rs 20 instead of Rs 5 to ASHA workers for issuing Ayushman Bharat cards.

He also asked the administration to set up medical help desks in Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Mumbai.

The minister directed that the Public Health Department should prepare a 150-day action plan and submit it by May 20, 2025. He further instructed to submit a detailed proposal for launching the Rural Cleanliness and Health Campaign in the state, as well as to start Cancer Day Care Centres at 17 places as announced by the Central government in its budget and to start TB-free Panchayats and Tobacco-free Schools campaigns.

“A proposal should be submitted for providing special facilities to doctors working in tribal and remote areas. A supplementary demand of Rs 44 crore for setting up a new laboratory on the lines of the Central government's NIV should be submitted to the Finance Department by May 31. Instructions were given to look into the availability of land in Kolhapur or Pune for the PM Medicity Program, considering the availability of 50 acres of land and the airports,” he said.

He added that the department should immediately submit a proposal to the finance department by May 31.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.