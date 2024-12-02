Sub-Inspector of police shoots himself dead in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector of Police shot himself dead with his service revolver in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Monday.

Rudrarapu Harish, who was serving as the SI at Wajdeu Police Station, killed himself at a resort near Mullakatta village in Eturanagaram mandal on Monday morning.

The SI had checked into Harita Resort on Sunday and was said to be with a woman when he resorted to the extreme step. Police found the body of the cop in a pool of blood.

The reasons for the SI’s suicide are yet to be ascertained. Police suspect that personal problems might have driven him to end his life.

The police officer’s body was shifted to a government-run hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case and took up an investigation.

Harish hailed from Venkateshwarlapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. After attending the duty on Sunday, he checked into the resort with a woman. Her identity was not known.

The incident created a flutter as it came a day after seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in the same district. The extremists of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with elite anti-Maoist force Greyhounds at Pulakomma forest area in Eturanagaram mandal.

The encounter came eight days after the Maoist rebels allegedly hacked to death two villagers including a gram panchayat secretary at Penugolu colony in Wajedu mandal of the same district on suspicion that they were working as informers for the police.

The killings took place under the limits of Wajedu Police Station, where Harish was serving as the SI. The officer was said to be under pressure.

The Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have reported several incidents in recent months in which police officers killed themselves with their service weapons. Most of them took extreme steps due to personal reasons.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.