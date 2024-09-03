Students must use knowledge to help underprivileged sections: President Murmu

Pune, Sep 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday advised the students to use their knowledge to help people, especially the underprivileged sections of society.

“Based on knowledge, they (students) should create software, healthcare products and marketing strategies that help in the development of everyone, especially the underprivileged sections and also promote sustainability,” the President said while addressing the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International Deemed University.

She said that initiatives like Start-up India, Skill India, Make in India and Digital India will also help them in achieving their goals.

The President also advised students to try to achieve excellence in every task, adding, that they must have heard the saying ‘chase excellence and success will follow’.

“Many times it happens that some people consider having more money, a big house, a car, and other things as a sign of success. Students must understand the true meaning of success and work which also improves the standard of living of others,” the President said.

She added that they have become so capable that they can bring positive change in the country and abroad with their personality and knowledge.

“Students can make effective contributions in management, healthcare, law, social sciences, and other fields through innovation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. They must also understand the culture of different communities and regions of the country and their present needs,” the President said in her address.

Noting that among the approximately 33000 students studying in Symbiosis International, the number of boys and girls is almost equal, the President said that the progress of Nari Shakti is not only a matter of pride for citizens, it is also an important parameter for the development of the country.

She was happy to note that Symbiosis Deemed University is giving priority to gender equity and providing a proper environment and facilities for girls’ education.

She urged all educational institutions to encourage female students for higher education and create a safe and supportive environment for them.

