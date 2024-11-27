Strengthen intelligence-sharing mechanisms: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, Nov 27 (IANS) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone chaired a comprehensive security review meeting of District Samba in Jammu which was attended by officers and representatives from the Army, Paramilitary forces, various intelligence agencies and J&K Police.

A police statement said that the meeting was convened to evaluate the security measures in place and discuss strategies to counter infiltration, smuggling, and other unlawful activities along the border.

During the meeting, the ADGP took stock of the crime situation in the district, focusing on recent crime trends, with a special focus on cases related to narcotics smuggling, illegal cross-border activities, and organised crime.

He reviewed the status of investigation and prosecution and emphasised the importance of timely and effective investigation to ensure justice for victims.

The ADGP directed the officers to develop a robust database for tracking habitual offenders, increase vigilance at vulnerable points, including border outposts and reiterated the commitment to gather actionable intelligence, enhance community policing, and foster public trust.

“Remain vigilant and strengthen intelligence-sharing mechanisms to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to disrupt peace and tranquillity. Work on actionable strategies to overcome challenges in evidence collection, and operational bottlenecks identified,” remarked the ADGP.

The ADGP Jammu also gave operational directives, whereby clear guidelines were issued to investigating officers (IOs) for enhancing efficiency, maintaining transparency, and prioritising cases of sensitive nature.

