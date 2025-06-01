Street to stability: Rajasthan’s Sapna Prajapati becomes shining example of PM SVANidhi scheme

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The completion of five years of PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) has seen remarkable success as many beneficiaries of the scheme shared story of their transformation and also how this helped bring stability to their lives despite myriad challenges thrown at them, during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rajasthan’s Sapna Prajapati, a PM SVANidhi beneficiary, is one of the shining examples. Having started a small mask-making unit during pandemic, today she has grown it into a flourishing business, giving employment to many women of her village. Her transformation is a reflection of her firm resolve and also adds to the Atmanirbhar mission.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared her story to mark the fifth anniversary of PM SVANidhi launch in 2020. It has shared her video, where she could be elucidating about the monetary assistance under the scheme and how this proved instrumental in saving lakhs of small businessmen from getting ruined.

Recalling her journey, Sapna says that she always dreamt of starting some business but the pandemic smashed all her plans.

“It was during pandemic that I got to know about PM SVANidhi scheme and applied for it. I bought a sewing machine from the sanctioned loan. I was inspired by PM Modi’s call for Vocal for Local. We made some mask samples, which got approved. We got Rs 16 lakh order for making PPE kits and hospital bedsheets. The work was allotted to women groups of about 40 people.

She also recounted her conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his encouraging words motivated them to contribute to society and also make extra endeavour for any social cause.

In a video interaction with PM SVANidhi beneficiaries, two years ago, PM Modi also praised her for the initiative.

She happily recounts those moments and PM Modi’s words – ‘Sapna ji, you are looking like a leader’.

Notably, the micro-credit scheme was launched by Centre, aimed at empowering the street vendors.

The scheme launched during the Covid-19 pandemic on June 1, 2020, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs provides collateral free loans up to Rs 50,000 for eligible street vendors in incremental tranches.

It provides loans in three tranches -- 1st tranche of Rs 10,000, 2nd tranche of Rs 20,000 subject to repayment of the 1st of tranche, and 3rd tranche of Rs 50,000 upon repayment of the second loan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.