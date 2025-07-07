Stone-pelting, clashes in Bihar's Hajipur during Muharram procession

Patna, July 7 (IANS) Communal tension flared in multiple districts of Bihar, including Hajipur (Vaishali), East Champaran and Katihar, during Muharram processions, leading to clashes, stone-pelting, and injuries.

In Hajipur, a dispute arose over the display of sharp objects during a Tajia procession near Karbala on Monday morning, escalating into heavy stone-pelting between two groups.

Several people were injured in the chaos, leading to a stampede-like situation.

The police force, led by SDPO Sadar Subodh Kumar and the SDM, swiftly reached the spot, bringing the situation under control.

SDPO Subodh Kumar stated: “There was an altercation between the two processions over some display in the arena, which turned into a fight and stone-pelting. The situation is under control, and the injured have been given first aid.”

At present, peace has been restored, and the administration has appealed to the public to maintain calm as investigations continue.

A violent clash erupted near Kothiya Bazar in Menhasi block of East Champaran on Sunday around 11 p.m. during a Muharram procession, leaving 22-year-old Ajay Yadav dead and two others with serious injuries.

The injured are being treated at SKMCH, Muzaffarpur.

According to an official, pre-existing tensions between the two communities in the village escalated during the procession, leading to an alleged attack by a group of youths from the Muslim community.

Police responded promptly, detaining two individuals while efforts were underway to identify and arrest other suspects.

The SDPO is camping in the area, and additional police forces have been deployed to prevent further escalation.

Flag marches have been conducted on Monday, and Internet services are under monitoring to curb the spread of rumours.

The administration has urged residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading misinformation.

In Katihar, violent clashes during Muharram processions on Sunday evening in the Naya Tola area resulted in over two dozen injuries, including police personnel, and damage to vehicles and property.

In response, the Bihar Home Department has suspended Internet services in Katihar for 24 hours to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, stated: “The situation is under control in all districts, and district administrations have been instructed to remain vigilant.”

Katihar DM Manish Kumar Meena released a video message appealing for peace and cautioning people against spreading misinformation, while senior police and administrative officials continue to monitor the situation on the ground.

