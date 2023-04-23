Steps suggested to make Lucknow-Agra Expressway less accident prone

Lucknow, April 23 (IANS) Concerned over the increasing number of fatal accidents on the Lucknow -Agra Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement safety features listed by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) across the roadway at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Authority (UPEIDA) had roped in CRRI to get a thorough audit conducted of the 302-km long expressway in 2018.

Senior principal scientist and head of traffic engineering and safety division at CRRI, A. Mohan Rao said: "During the safety audit of the expressway, we came across a few issues that needed to be resolved. Driver fatigue on the long stretch was one issue which needs to be addressed. Access to stray animals was the second issue."

The access controlled six lane expressway allows a passenger vehicle owner a speed of 100 km per hour. However, movement of stray dogs and cattle has caused mishaps as motorists are unable to bring the vehicle to a halt in time, to avoid a crash.

Officials of UPEIDA, said the objective is to ensure complete safety of commuters on the expressway. "The safety features will bring down the number of fatal crashes substantially," an official said.

The institute has asked UPIEDA to install welded mesh fencing across both ends of the expressway to regulate the entry of stray animals.

While dogs and monkeys were able to climb up to the main carriageway and cross over the crash barriers at the road sides, cattle were able to enter the expressways through entry and exit ramps, said a senior officer.

The institute has suggested that cattle catchers be installed over the entry and exit ramps.

The other issue related to driver fatigue can be tackled by setting up more canteens, toilets and fuel stations.

The institute has recommended setting up at least two toilet blocks and canteens on both sides of the expressway close to the two toll plazas at Lucknow and Agra ends.

Rest areas shall be available at a gap of every 60 km to ensure alertness among drivers.

