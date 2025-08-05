States adequately funded for vaccinating bovines against livestock diseases: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) States are adequately funded for vaccinating all bovines against livestock diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), and Brucellosis, the government informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, shared the vaccination programme for dairy animals in the country under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP).

“The department provides 100 per cent support to states/UTs under LHDCP for vaccination of all bovines for diseases like FMD,” Baghel said.

He noted that the vaccination against Brucellosis is administered to all the female calves of bovines, which are 4 to 8 months old.

Further, financial assistance is also provided to the States/UTs for vaccination against diseases like LSD, Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS), and Black Quarter (BQ).

“The vaccines are administered to bovines as per the vaccination schedule, like at the interval of 180 days for FMD, one time for female Bovine calves (4-8 months of age), and annually for diseases like LSD, HS, BQ to control and eventually eradicate the diseases,” the MoS said.

“Under LHDCP, more than 125 crore animals have been vaccinated for FMD since 2020, and till July 30. During the same period, 4.77 crore animals have been vaccinated for Brucella, and over 30 crore for LSD,” he added.

Earlier, Baghel informed the Rajya Sabha that 10 states reported LSD cases in 2025.

LSD is characterised by the development of skin nodules across the body, fever, swollen lymph nodes, decreased milk yield, and difficulty in movement.

“LSD has been reported in 10 states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Maharashtra, and Karnataka,” Baghel shared in a written reply.

Notably, Maharashtra and Gujarat are seeing a resurgence in LSD cases. About 300 cattle are being infected across eight districts in Gujarat.

LSD virus transmission is primarily attributed to vector bites, with mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects playing a crucial role.

In the last two years, about 200,000 cattle have died across the nation, while millions more have lost their milk production capabilities due to LSD.

Under LHDCP, “Rs. 196.61 crore have been released to states/UTs during the year 2024-25,” for procuring vaccine doses against LSD and related disease control activities, Baghel said.

