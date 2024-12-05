State bestows special respect for players, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 5 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday said the state bestowed special respect for players and would make every possible effort to provide better sports infrastructure.

Presiding over the felicitation ceremony for players here, he said the government was committed to rewarding the struggle of sportspersons and fostering a sports culture.

He said honouring such players reflects the vision of the government towards systemic change aimed at making the state self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said the government has made a historic increase in prize money to encourage players and inspire youth to participate in sports activities.

He said the prize money for athletes overcoming physical challenges has been increased eightfold which would ensure parity with other players.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to improving education, health and sports infrastructure and working continuously to make changes to bring improvement and development in these fields.

Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma said the state has made remarkable progress in sports, achieving a level of excellence comparable to its neighbouring states -- Punjab and Haryana.

The Chief Minister distributed cash prizes of Rs 14.77 crore among 21 international players.

Among the recipients included, Paralympian Nishad Kumar who was awarded Rs 7.80 crore; Rs 2.50 crore to Ajay Kumar for winning a silver medal in the Para Asian Games; Rs 33.32 lakh to kabaddi player Ritu Negi for the 2022 Paralympics; and Rs 33.32 lakh each to kabaddi players Pushpa, Sushma Sharma, Nidhi Sharma, Jyoti and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Besides, cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur from Shimla district received Rs 13.32 lakh for securing a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Weightlifter Vikas Thakur from Hamirpur district was honoured with Rs 2 crore for winning a silver medal in the individual event.

