'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' debuts new promo 'Masters and Apprentices', raises many new questions

Los Angeles, August 5 (IANS) 'Star Wars' franchise's newest addition to the series aka 'Ahsoka' has debuted a new one minute promo titled 'Masters and Apprentices'. The promo follows Ahsoka battling both Imperial Inquisitors as well as a bunch of rogue Force users who are neither Jedi nor Sith, while meeting up with 'Star Wars: Rebels’ series characters Sabrine Wren and Hera Sendulla.

The story follows Ahsoka Tano's character played by Rosario Dawson a good long while after the aftermath of Order 66 and the establishment of the Empire, with most of the Jedi exterminated and the rest of the survivors hiding. Following the 'Rebels' series, the show will serve as somewhat of an extension to it, with even other characters such as Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn making an appearance, along with Ahsoka’s former master Anankin Skywalker and now dreaded Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

The 'Masters and Apprentices' promo released on the Star Wars YouTube channel highlights iconic duos throughout the franchise, led with Yoda's quote regarding the Sith from 'Phantom Menace' that "always two, there are Master and Apprentice."

What follows is a montage of teachers and their students sharing moments of bonding and teaching others, such as Anakin and Obi-Wan's training flashback in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', Luke Skywalker teaching Grogu/Baby Yoda in 'The Book of Boba Fett' and 'The Mandalorian', and the scheming of Darth Vader and the Emperor Palpatine in 'The Empire Strikes Back'.

The promo also showcased Ahsoka using her new dual white lightsabers which signified that she is no longer a Jedi while battling a couple of rogue Force wielders who are malicious and have their own intentions wielding orange lightsabers.

The biggest of all however was Ahsoka training the character of Sabrine Wren in Jedi arts with the latter using her fellow Rebel warrior and Jedi Knight Ezra Bridger's lightsaber, raising the question whether she is a Force wielder or not, because in 'Rebels' series, Sabrine is a Mandalorian with no connection to the Force whatsoever, as she is being trained by Jedi Knight Kanun Jarus regarding how to use the Darksaber, a sacred weapon of the Mandalorian creed.

The Darksaber is a sacred item to the creed as it was crafted and wielded by the only Mandalorian warrior to become a Jedi Knight. Mandalorians and Jedi were long standing enemies as the former feared the latter’s Force abilities, leading them to craft ingenious high tech weapons which could counter the powers of the Jedi. This resulted in what is called in the 'Star Wars' lore as the Jedi-Mandalorian wars, which resulted in the Mandalorians losing the war and their homeworld.

Another question the promo raises is what will Darth Vader be doing exactly in the series, as he and Ahsoka never met after their encounter in 'Rebels' and will also show what exactly happened to Ezra at the end of the show when he vanished into space along with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

'Ahsoka' will premiere on August 23, 2023 on Disney+.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.