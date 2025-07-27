Stampede at Uttarakhand's Mansa Devi Temple, several injured

Haridwar, July 27 (IANS) A stampede broke out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar early Sunday morning, leaving several devotees injured.

The incident occurred due to heavy overcrowding in the temple premises as thousands of devotees thronged the sacred site during the ongoing holy month of Shravan.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people began pushing each other while waiting in queues, resulting in panic and a sudden rush.

Rescue and relief operations were swiftly initiated. Medical teams and ambulances reached the site promptly, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment.

Authorities confirmed that relief work is still underway, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Every year, Haridwar sees a massive influx of pilgrims during the month of Shravan, especially at the revered Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple.

This year, however, the situation turned grim due to an overwhelming crowd, triggering a stampede that has once again spotlighted the issue of crowd management at religious gatherings.

This tragic incident adds to the growing number of stampedes that have occurred across India in 2025. So far, over 50 people have lost their lives in similar incidents at religious sites, railway stations, and public events.

On January 8, a stampede occurred at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in the Tirumala Hills, resulting in the deaths of at least six devotees and injuring many others as hundreds of worshippers pushed to obtain tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

On January 29, a stampede at the Sangam area during the Maha Kumbh claimed the lives of 30 people and left 60 others injured.

Millions had gathered to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar.

In another major tragedy, 18 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured on February 15 at New Delhi Railway Station. The stampede broke out late at night, with most victims being Maha Kumbh pilgrims returning home.

On May 3, at least seven devotees were killed and 80 were injured in a stampede during the annual 'Lairai Jatra' at Shree Lairai Devi Temple in North Goa's Shirgao village.

On June 4, what was meant to be a moment of celebration turned tragic when at least 11 fans died in a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebration of their maiden IPL title win in 18 years.

Further details regarding the Haridwar incident are still awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

