Stage set for relaunch of Amaravati capital works by PM Modi

Amaravati, May 1 (IANS) The stage is set for the re-launch of Andhra Pradesh state capital works by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, nearly a decade after he laid the foundation stone.

After years of uncertainty, legal tangles and political turmoil, the Prime Minister is set to re-launch the capital works in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Prime Minister will reach Amaravati at 3.20 p.m. to lay the foundation for Rs 49,040 crore worth of works in Amaravati. These include five towers of the Amaravati Government Complex, the High Court, the Legislative Assembly building, etc.

He will also lay the foundation stone for some works and inaugurate some other projects, worth Rs 57,962 crore, relating to the DRDO, the DPIIT, the NHAI, and the Railways.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the state government for the public meeting, which is expected to be attended by lakhs of people.

A group of ministers visited the venue near the state Secretariat on Thursday to review the arrangements for the much-awaited event.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said that all arrangements have been made for the public meeting.

As people from all Assembly constituencies are expected for the meeting, the Chief Minister have asked authorities to make sure that they do not face any inconvenience.

Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana said farmers of 29 villages who have given 34,000 acres of land for the state capital were being partnered in the programme. He exuded confidence that with the development of state capital, people’s financial position would improve.

He reiterated that the government aimed to complete the construction of the capital city as per the master plan in three years.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand also reviewed the arrangements at the venue of the public meeting, Amaravti pylon and the parking area.

He said that in view of the summer, all arrangements have been made to provide drinking water, snacks, lunch, and dinner for the people coming from various parts of the state by buses.

Chief Minister Naidu asked all the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders from across the state to attend the event.

He claimed that the earlier TDP government had created a record of sorts by successfully pooling the land. The farmers came forward to give their lands with the hope of a good future, but the previous government of YSR Congress destroyed Amaravati in the name of three capitals.

Naidu said that the agitation taken up by the people and the farmers in the capital region ultimately proved fruitful. With the active cooperation from the Centre, both the ADB and the World Bank have sanctioned loans for the capital, the Chief Minister said.

It was on October 22, 2015 that the Prime Minister had laid foundation stone for Amaravati at a ceremony held at Uddandarayunipalem.

Few development works were undertaken by the then TDP government. However, the works came to a halt after it lost power in 2019 as the YSR Congress Part government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to develop three state capitals.

After the TDP-led NDA stormed to power in June last year, Naidu decided to resume work on his dream project.

The CRDA on March 11 approved tenders for 59 development projects worth Rs 37,702 crore.

The CRDA had earlier called tenders for 73 projects worth Rs 48,012 crore. The state government plans to spend Rs 64,721 crore under the first phase to undertake development works and provide basic amenities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.