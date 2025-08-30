SP chief Akhilesh joins LoP Gandhi in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Cong calls it ‘revolution’

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', led by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, entered its 14th day in Bihar on Saturday, drawing a massive show of Opposition unity with the participation of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani.

The yatra, which aims to raise public awareness against alleged “vote theft” and to protect democratic rights, has now become a symbolic platform for the INDIA Bloc’s campaign against the BJP-led NDA government and the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar voters' list.

The Congress party took to social media platform X to hail Akhilesh Yadav's participation, calling it a major boost to the movement.

"The ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' launched to protect people's rights has brought about a revolution. Today, Samajwadi Party President Shri @yadavakhilesh joined the 'Voter Rights Journey' and raised his voice against 'vote theft'. Long live democracy," the Congress posted.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal also welcomed Akhilesh Yadav to the yatra with a message of solidarity.

“This morning, Ex UP CM Sh. @yadavakhilesh ji joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Saran! Welcomed him to this historic movement to protect democracy. He has been a steadfast ally in our fight against the BJP’s destruction of our democracy, and a strong voice for the poor and underprivileged in UP and across the country,” he said on X.

The day’s march was originally scheduled to begin at Chapraitha village on the Chhapra-Siwan border. However, due to security concerns, the starting point was shifted to Aamdahi Dhala on NH-531 in the Ekma Assembly constituency.

The yatra passed through Ekari, Mane, Beldari, and Daudpur, before concluding at the Chapra Municipal Ground, where a public rally was held.

The event witnessed massive turnout from supporters of the Mahagathbandhan, with all major Opposition leaders jointly addressing the crowd.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.