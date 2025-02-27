Sonowal launches One Nation-One Port Process to boost India’s maritime sector

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched a series of major initiatives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways including the One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP), Sagar Ankalan and the Bharat Global Ports Consortium aimed at modernising India’s maritime infrastructure, strengthening its global trade presence, and promote sustainability.

Sonowal rolled out the ‘One Nation-One Port Process' (ONOP), an initiative to standardise and streamline operations across India’s major ports. The step aims at removing inconsistencies in documentation and processes that led to inefficiencies, increased costs, and operational delays.

As a first step through ONOP process, the Ministry has standardised documentation with Immigration, the Port Health Organisation, and Port Authorities, reducing container operation documents by 33 per cent (from 143 to 96) and bulk cargo documents by 29 per cent (from 150 to 106).

He also launched Sagar Ankalan — the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for as a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and global competitiveness in India's maritime sector. Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy, Sagar Ankalan LPPI aims to benchmark port performance, drive operational excellence, and strengthen India's trade connectivity.

Developed under the Sagar Aankalan guidelines, the LPPI evaluates all major and non-major ports under Bulk (Dry & Liquid) and Container categories.

Key performance indicators include cargo handling, turnaround time, berth idle time, container dwell time, and ship berth-day output. The structured, data-driven methodology ensures transparency by equally weighing absolute performance and year-on-year improvement. India has already made remarkable progress in global logistics, climbing to 22nd place in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2023 for "International Shipments," up from 44th.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said: “It gives me immense pleasure to launch important initiatives of our Ministry which are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision of Viksit Bharat, driving self-reliance, sustainability, and economic growth.

“By enhancing port performance and streamlining logistics, we are reducing inefficiencies, cutting carbon footprints, and strengthening India's position in global trade. Our commitment to modern, green, and smart port infrastructure will not only fuel economic resilience but also ensure a sustainable maritime future for generations to come. This is a transformative leap towards making India a maritime powerhouse, contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and a developed India by 2047,” the minister said.

Besides, the Union Minister launched the National Centre of Excellence in Green Port and Shipping (NCoEGPS) website. It is a significant milestone in advancing sustainability in the maritime sector. This platform will offer insights and best practices for green port and shipping operations, focusing on carbon footprint reduction, cleaner fuels, and eco-friendly port management to drive a more sustainable future.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly modernising its ports and trade infrastructure, aligning with his commitment to Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat. By leveraging digital innovation and global partnerships, we are creating a seamless, efficient, and future-ready trade network, accelerating India's journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse,” Sonowal said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.