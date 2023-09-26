Snake found in UPPCL office, panic among employees

Lucknow, Sep 26 (IANS) Shakti Bhawan, a multi-storey building that houses several government offices in the state capital, had an unusual visitor -- a snake.

Panic gripped the officials and employees on Monday when the reptile was found entwined around the dusty files of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in the afternoon when one of the officials was browsing through them.

Two officials swung into action and attempted to catch hold of the snake, supposedly a viper. Within minutes, the reptile was caught and moved out.

While sources said that one of the officials was reportedly bitten, there was no confirmation about the same.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.