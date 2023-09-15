Smart power metres in Lucknow damaged due to lightning

Lucknow, Sep 15 (IANS) More than 1,200 smart meters have been damaged in Lucknow due to the lightning strike on September 11 triggered by heavy rainfall.

As a result, the consumers of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) are upset due to frequent outage owing to faulty meters.

Maximum complaints of smart meter malfunction were registered in Utretia subdivision.

However, the number of faulty smart meters in the capital is said to be more than 3,000.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCC) has called for reports from the entire state on smart meters getting damaged due to lightning.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, Avdhesh Kumar Varma said: “Questions are being raised on the quality of the smart meters as they were damaged due to lightning. The engineers of UPPCC did not properly check the quality of smart meters before purchasing them. All the damaged smart meters were substandard and officials never bothered to conduct the ‘spark test. An in-depth inquiry must be ordered by the UPPCL.

“I am collecting the figures of damaged smart meters as maximum complaints have come from Utretia, Chinhat, Gomti Nagar Extension, Gomti Nagar, Jankipuram, Kursi Road, Thakurganj, Saadatganj, Rajajipuram, Indira Nagar, Mahanagar, South City, Kanpur Road, Ashiana and Chowk areas.”

