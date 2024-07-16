Six dead, five injured in Bihar road accident

Patna, July 16 (IANS) Six persons died while five others sustained critical injuries after a tragic accident occurred on the Nawada-Bakhtiyarpur four-lane highway in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur on Tuesday.

The fatal accident occurred after a speeding Scorpio SUV collided with a parked Hyva truck from behind.

Abhishek Singh, the SDPO Barh, said that the Scorpio was carrying 11 passengers and was travelling from the Nawada area.

He said that the Hyva truck was parked when the speeding Scorpio SUV crashed into it from behind. “Four individuals died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bakhtiyarpur and another at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The remaining five passengers are currently admitted to PMCH, with their conditions being critical,” Singh said.

Singh identified the five deceased as Rishu Kumari (5), Neeraj Kumar (25), Parvati Devi Bhagtini (60), Nirmala Devi, and Kamla Devi while the identification of the sixth is being ascertained.

The injured have been identified as Indu Devi, Neetu Kumari, Kaushal Kumar, Kitu Kumar, and Meena Devi, all are residents of Nawada.

