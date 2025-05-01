Siddaramaiah urges Centre to fix a date for caste census

Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while welcoming the Union government’s decision to conduct a caste census along with the population census, on Thursday, urged the centre to fix a date for the caste census immediately.

“To ensure social justice for the people of this country, the caste census must also involve socio-educational and economic data collection. There must be clarity from the Centre on when exactly the caste and population census would be conducted, reiterating that socio-economic surveys must accompany caste census efforts,” the Chief Minister said..

He emphasised that the existing 50 per cent ceiling on reservation must be relaxed and quotas should be fixed based on the population of respective communities.

He further highlighted that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had also been pressing for a caste census along with a socio-economic survey and reiterated the Congress party’s stand that resources should be allocated based on population in order to ensure justice for all communities.

“The Constitution mandates reservations for the socially and educationally backward. If caste census is accompanied by socio-economic and educational surveys, it becomes easier to fix reservations based on population and help integrate disadvantaged groups into the mainstream,” Siddaramaiah explained.

He pointed out that the Karnataka government had already conducted a socio-educational survey in 2015 through the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, allocating Rs 192 crore and deploying 1.33 lakh staff.

He alleged that the Centre’s recent move was motivated by that precedent and the upcoming elections in Bihar.

Siddaramaiah said the ongoing survey report tabled in the state Cabinet will be discussed on May 9, and a decision will be made in consultation with ministers.

Responding to a question about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy praising the centre’s decision while criticising the state’s caste census survey, Siddaramaiah claimed that when C. Puttarangashetty was the Backward Classes Minister during the Congress-JD (S) coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy, a date had been fixed to submit the caste survey report, but he was intimidated with threats of suspension and the report was withheld.

The Chief Minister said a final decision on the caste census survey report will be made after all state ministers express their views.

He added that the state government will recommend to the Centre an increase in SC/ST reservation. Since this requires a constitutional amendment, the state will suggest the quantum of increase, and the Centre will have to act accordingly.

Referring to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s claim that former PM late Jawahar Lal Nehru had opposed caste census, Siddaramaiah called it false propaganda.

When asked if the centre is imitating the Karnataka government’s survey, Siddaramaiah said, “When we implemented guarantee schemes, the Centre had opposed them. Now they are adopting the same schemes.”

Asked how the Centre’s caste census might affect the state’s survey report, Siddaramaiah said the state’s survey has already been submitted to the cabinet.

Responding to BJP Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan calling the state’s survey unscientific, CM Siddaramaiah asked how they would respond to a similar survey done in Bihar, a BJP-ruled state.

“Is there anything in the Constitution that denies states the right to conduct caste or population surveys?” he questioned.

He added that Karnataka already has 51 per cent reservation, including for Dalits, and insisted the 50 per cent cap must be raised.

“The state’s survey covered 5.90 crore people, or 93 per cent of the population. Covering 100 per cent is not feasible. Our final decision will be sent to the centre after discussion in the next Cabinet. The budget will also be prepared on the basis of this survey,” he said.

The Cabinet meeting is likely to be held on May 9, he added.

