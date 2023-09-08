Siddaramaiah questions delays in filing charge sheets in crimes against SC/STs

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday questioned officials as to why no charge sheet has been registered against the accused in caste atrocity cases even after 120 days, warning that action would be taken against the SPs and DCPs.

Chairing the state-level Vigilance and in-charge Committee meeting at the Conference Hall of the Vidhana Soudha, he presented the figures, and questioned the officials.

Out of the 10,893 cases registered in the last five years, 1,100 cases have not been charged within 120 days, he said, noting that this shows the indifference of the officers towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and will not give justice to the victims.

Siddaramaiah warned that this would not be tolerated.

"If a charge sheet is not filed within 90 days under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act within 60 days, the accused can get bail easily," he said, asking if those who get bail easily will have fear of law.

"There is an opinion that Karnataka Police is number one in the country. But under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, the rate of punishment is 3.44 per cent only. Does this mean that the Police department has been negligent regarding the SC/ST atrocities cases in the last five years? Our government will not tolerate this," the Chief Minister said.

He warned that SP and DCPs will be made directly responsible and action will be taken for the delay and he also directed the DGP to take action against the investigators of the cases.

A review meeting should be held every month regarding the progress of investigation of these cases, he added.

The CM said that a circular will be issued to all MLAs, and district in-charge ministers to review the progress of atrocity cases in KDP meetings. Another circular will be issued that the District Commissioners must conduct a meeting and review the progress.

