Sickle Cell Anaemia: Over 6 cr screened, 2.16 lakh identified as diseased, says Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) More than 6 crore people have been screened for sickle cell anaemia in the country, of which 2.16 lakh have been identified as diseased, Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed the Parliament on Friday.

Answering a question in the Lok Sabha, Nadda shared that the screenings were conducted in 17 states.

“As per data till July 28, a total of 6,04,50,683 population in the 17 identified tribal dominated states, including scheduled areas, have been screened, out of which 2,16,118 have been confirmed as diseased,” Nadda said.

Further, of the individuals diagnosed with the disease, more than 16.7 lakh are carriers of the condition.

The Union Health Minister noted that Odisha topped among the states with sickle cell disease, with a whopping 96,484 cases registered with the sickle cell portal. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh (30,580 cases), Gujarat (28,150), Maharashtra (23,218), and Chhattisgarh (26,104).

Other states with notable numbers include Rajasthan (2,729), Andhra Pradesh (2,159), and Jharkhand (2,154).

However, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand reported lower figures, with 285, 32, 8, and 6 cases, respectively.

“Till July 28, a total of 2,62,67,997 genetic counselling ID cards have also been distributed in the country,” Nadda said. These cards, issued after screening, indicate whether a person is normal, a carrier (Sickle Cell Trait), or has Sickle Cell Disease.

Nadda noted that the screenings for sickle cell are conducted at all health facilities, from district hospitals up to Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) level. Hydroxyurea -- the standard therapy for sickle cell disease -- has also been included in the National Health Mission’s (NHM) essential drugs list at sub-health centres.

Sickle Cell Disease is a chronic, single-gene disorder that causes a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction, and chronic organ damage, significantly reducing life expectancy.

The genetic blood disorder affects the entire life of the patient, as it leads to various severe health complications.

To eliminate the disease, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2023.

The mission aims to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem in India before 2047 by universal screening of 7 crore individuals aged 0-40 years in affected tribal areas by FY 2025-26.

